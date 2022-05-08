GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Gaffney firefighters rescued a teenager Saturday evening after he fell 40 feet into a well.

The Gaffney Fire Department said crews responded about 8 p.m. after getting a report that a person had fallen into a well off Pacolet Highway.

The Well (Courtesy of Gaffney City Fire Department)

When firefighters arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy in the well. Rescue crews said they were able to talk to him and that he was able to hold himself above water by holding onto pipes in the well, firefighters said.

Crews lowered a firefighter into the well and got the boy out around 8:25 p.m. The was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.