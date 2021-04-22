South Carolina Forestry Commission extends Red Flag Fire Alert through Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC) is extending the Red Flag Fire Alert through Friday.

The alert remains in place to discourage outdoor burning as conditions increase the risk of wildfire, the commission said. Humidity won’t increase to normal levels overnight, which can lead to drier fuels and earlier ignitions the following day.

The alert will remain in effect until lifted by the commission. The commission expects to lift the alert after Friday, with rain due Saturday across the state.

“During the first two days of this Red Flag Fire Alert, we’ve had more than 70 wildfire ignitions in all corners of the state, so we really want to drive home the danger to people who may still be considering burning outdoors,” SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones said.

Two of those fires were in the Loris area. Crews responded to a large fire Wednesday that resulted in homes being evacuated. Another outdoor fire was reported in the Loris area Thursday afternoon.

A Red Flag Fire Alert doesn’t ban outdoor burning, but strongly discourages them. Local ordinances could restrict or ban fires, so residents are urged to check with their local fire department.