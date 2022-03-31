MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The price of gas in South Carolina continues to decline, according to information Thursday from GasBuddy.

Nationwide, the average cost of gas was $4.25 a gallon on Thursday, according to GasBuddy. That’s down from the highest recorded average since 2008, which was hit on March 11 this year, when fuel cost $4.35 a gallon. The lowest average nationwide this year was on Jan. 2, at $3.28 a gallon.

In South Carolina, the average price of gas statewide was about $3.88 a gallon. In California, the average price of gas was about $5.90 a gallon — the highest in the nation.

The least expensive gas in the state is at a Sam’s Club in Columbia, priced at $3.50 a gallon. It’s followed by two Murphy Express stations in Lexington, both priced at $3.52 a gallon.

The cost of filling up a tank nationwide peaked on March 10, according to GasBuddy charts. The Myrtle Beach area appears to be matching state trends. Gas in Myrtle Beach cost about $3.80 a gallon, as of Thursday — the lowest since about March 6.

The least expensive gas in Myrtle Beach on Thursday was at the Murphy Express on International Drive, priced at about $3.57 a gallon. It’s followed by the Costco on Oak Forest Lane, the Circle K on Carolina Forest Boulevard and the Lowes Foods Fuel on International Drive, all of which advertise $3.80 a gallon.

In Florence, the least expensive gas was at the Old Delmae on South Cashua Drive, where drivers paying with cash can receive $3.50 a gallon. It’s followed by the Sam’s Club on Beltline Drive, at $3.60 a gallon.