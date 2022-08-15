MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Gas prices in South Carolina continued to fall on Monday, having dropped nearly 24% since the state set a new record for the highest average price in June, according to AAA.

As of Monday morning, the average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in South Carolina was $3.51, which is 23.7% less than the record $4.61 set on June 12, AAA data shows.

Monday’s average price reflects a 2.2% drop from a week ago and a 14.1% decrease during the past month. However, it remains 22.3% higher than a year ago when the average price was $2.87.

The average price in Horry County on Monday was $3.47, slightly lower than the state average, according to AAA.

The national average on Monday stood at $3.96, after falling below $4 a gallon last week for the first time since March 5. That’s down 21.1% from the record of $5.02 set on June 14, AAA data shows.