MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s gas prices are rising again after weeks of declines, according to new data from GasBuddy.

The website, which tracks the price of fuel across the county, shows that the price of gas peaked nationally on March 11, at $4.35 a gallon — a historical record. In South Carolina, that reached about $4.07.

The price of fuel began spiking in late February after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The price of fuel then decreased for weeks until about Wednesday, when it hit about $3.77 a gallon. Wednesday’s price is the highest it has been since April 3, according to GasBuddy.

The lowest price of gas this year was $3.28 a gallon on Jan. 2.

On Thursday, gas was an average of $4.10 across the nation. The highest price was in California, at $5.68 a gallon, and the lowest in Georgia, at $3.71 a gallon.

Four locations were tied Thursday morning for the least expensive gas in South Carolina. Two of those are Sam’s Clubs — one in Greenville, the other in Columbia. The others were Hot Spot in Pickens and a Costco in Columbia. Gas was priced at $3.48 a gallon at all four locations.