South Carolina gas tax going up 2 cents a gallon on July 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina’s gas tax will increase to 26 cents a gallon starting July 1, a two-cent increase.

The increase – mandated by the state’s Infrastructure and Economic Development Reform Act approved by state lawmakers in 2017 – will help pay for road, bridge and infrastructure projects across the state. The law raised the tax two cents a year through July 2022.

As of April, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said about $608.5 million has been deposited into the Infrastructure Maintenance Trust Fund since the tax increase went into effect in July 2017.

As of Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of gas in Myrtle Beach was $2.79, according to GasBuddy.