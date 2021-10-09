South Carolina Gov. McMaster has raised $3.5M for reelection

FILE – In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens as Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. CEO Lou Kennedy speaks during the rollout of her new company, Nephron Nitrile, in West Columbia, S.C. In his pursuit of a second full term, McMaster brought in more than $1 million in the most recent fundraising quarter, eclipsing the amount one of his Democratic challengers has raised overall since launching his campaign. McMaster’s third-quarter haul brings his total for the campaign so far to more than $3.5 million, the Republican’s campaign said Friday, Oct. 8. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In his pursuit of a second full term, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster brought in more than $1 million in the most recent fundraising quarter, eclipsing the amount one of his Democratic challengers has raised overall since launching his campaign.

McMaster’s third-quarter haul brings his total for the 2022 election so far to more than $3.5 million, the Republican’s campaign said Friday. As of the end of last month, McMaster and his running mate, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, had about $2.4 million on hand.

This is McMaster’s first $1 million quarter of the 2022 campaign. He reached the mark several times during his 2018 bid.

“We can feel it everywhere we go that the people of South Carolina are excited, optimistic and strong – and that is why we are already setting records,” McMaster said. “I could not be more excited for what the future holds.”

McMaster has yet to draw a primary challenger who is actively raising money to face him in the contest next June. In 2018, McMaster faced three opponents in the Republican primary before defeating one of them, businessman John Warren, in a subsequent runoff election.

Several Democrats have filed to take on McMaster next year. This week, one of them, former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, said that he had raised more than $1 million since launching his campaign, more than $360,000 of that coming in the most recent quarter.

Another Democrat, state Sen. Mia McLeod, has not released her latest figures. Last quarter, she brought in around $104,000.