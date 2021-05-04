South Carolina has growing need for foster families

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — New data from the South Carolina Department of Social Services shows an increase of children in foster care this year.

Shortly after the start of coronavirus pandemic, there was a steady decline in foster children for eight months straight. So far in 2021, foster care rates are on the rise.

The state reported 4,038 children in foster care across South Carolina in April, the highest number so far this year. Currently, Horry County has 169 children in foster care. Florence County has 211 — the most in the News13 viewing area.

Data from the department also shows that 70% of foster children are in family-like homes, over 14% are in congregate care and nearly 15% are in kinship care.

In a press release, DSS said there is still a need for foster home, especially after many children were left isolated during the height of the pandemic. Steps to begin the process of fostering can be filled out online and trainings are being offered virtually.