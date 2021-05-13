South Carolina has received 618 price gouging complaints during gas panic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Attorney General has received 618 complaints of price gouging as of Thursday morning, according to the government office.

The complaints come from across the state as drivers have raced to fuel their vehicles in the wake of a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel used on the East Coast. The pipeline restarted its operations Wednesday evening, stating that it will take several days for the delivery supply chain to return to normal.

The highest report of price gouging was for a station selling $4.45 a gallon, according to the office, although it was not immediately known which city the complaint originated from.

The Carolinas can expect to look at one to two more weeks of disruptions, according to GasBuddy, although the organization said that Myrtle Beach is among the cities seeing improvements.

The national average price of gas was more than $3 a gallon this week, according to GasBuddy.

Panic buying led to more than 40% of gas stations in South Carolina running out of fuel, according to the organization. On Wednesday, about 37% of Myrtle Beach gas stations were reported to be out of fuel. Stations that still have gas have experienced long lines, with drivers blocking traffic and waiting for more than an hour to get to a pump.

Meanwhile, state leaders have urged drivers to not fill their tanks unless needed and to reduce trips to conserve fuel.