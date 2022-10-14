MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed on Friday the state’s first flu death for the 2022 season.

“Sadly, someone from the Midlands region has died from complications due to the flu,” state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said in a statement. “While we can’t predict what the upcoming flue season will bring, we, like other states, are preparing for significant flu activity this year. It’s critical that everyone get their flu shot now, at the start of the season, as we’re already seeing widespread circulation of the virus.”

DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends anyone older than 6 months old get the flu shot.

DHEC reports 788 lab-confirmed cases of the flu and 33 flu-related hospitalizations across the state in just the first week of flue season, which begins Oct. 1.

For more information and vaccine locations, visit the DHEC website.