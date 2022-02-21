South Carolina high school QB shot in leg in road rage incident, says he’s recovering

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg High School quarterback Raheim Jeter is recovering after being shot in the leg on Friday in what his family described as a “road rage incident.”

Jeter and his family confirmed the information to WSPA 7NEWS on Sunday and said the incident happened about 9:30 p.m. Friday in Boiling Springs.

Jeter said he is doing well and expects to make a full recovery after surgery later this week to remove the bullet from his left leg.

In a post to social media, Jeter’s mom said the shooting was the result of a “road rage incident.”

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it is investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday but couldn’t provide any further details.

Jeter, who just finished his junior season with the Spartanburg Vikings, is a 2023 West Virginia University commit.

