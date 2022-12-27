BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning on I-26.

According to SCHP, the crash occurred just after midnight on Tuesday at mile marker 188, one mile east of Ridgeville.

A Chrysler sedan was headed west on I-26 when a Hyundai SUV headed east in the westbound lanes hit the sedan.

The driver of the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was taken to an area hospital. Both the driver and passenger of the Hyundai SUV were taken to the hospital as well.

The crash prompted the closure of all lanes.

Troopers are investigating the crash.