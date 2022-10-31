S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol cautioned motorists planning on traveling this Halloween and revealed some important numbers from the 2021 holiday weekend.

Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway posted some numbers and travel safety tips Monday morning on social media.

In 2021, there were 1,355 crashes in the state during the Halloween weekend, the highway patrol said. Twelve people were injured in a “pedestrian-involved collision” while two were killed. Another 42 were injured in “impaired-driving collisions.”

Courtesy: South Carolina Highway Patrol

Trooper Ridgeway offered the following safety tips:

Motorists: Remember to slow down and watch for trick-or-treaters near the roadway.

Parents: Make it easier for drivers to see your children by having them carry flashlights or attach reflective tape or glow sticks [to] their costumes.