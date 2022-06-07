SUMTER, S.C. (WGHP) — A South Carolina hospital worker died after he was injured by a woman who was allegedly trying to escape the hospital during a court-ordered visit, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Imani Cox, 27, was at Prisma Health Tuomey on May 27 when police said a security officer tried to stop her from walking out of the facility.

She allegedly became “aggressive and began to fight with employees,” police said. She reportedly hit at least two employees, including mental health technician Kevin Robinson, 30, who was struck in the groin.

Robinson got sick and became unresponsive, police said. He died a few days later.

Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirm Robinson’s cause of death.

Cox was taken to a hospital in the Columbia area and, after her treatment, was charged with second-degree assault and battery.