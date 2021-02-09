South Carolina House committee approves ban on most abortions

State Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee meeting on a bill that would likely ban all abortions in the state on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Columbia, S.C. The bill has already passed the Senate. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would likely ban almost all abortions in South Carolina has moved closer to final approval.

The House Judiciary Committee approved the measure on a party-line vote Tuesday. The bill has already passed the Senate and the governor promises he will sign it. The bill would ban abortion when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around the sixth week after conception and before many women know they’re pregnant.

About a dozen other states have passed similar bills, although they are tied up in court challenges.

Republicans hope the U.S. Supreme Court will change its stance on abortion because of recent justices added by former President Donald Trump.