COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A House committee will hold a public hearing Monday on a bill to allow the use of medical marijuana in South Carolina.

A small group of House members on Thursday made a few changes in the lengthy bill passed in February by the full Senate on a 28-15 vote.

One amendment cleaned up the grammar and a few typos in the bill which senators considered more than 60 changes over seven days of debate. A second change restores some podiatrists with extra training to the list of doctors who can prescribe medical marijuana.

There was little discussion of the bill on Thursday. Much of that is expected for the meeting Monday morning by the full House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee.

Sen. Tom Davis, who has fought for medical marijuana for seven years, has said his proposal would be one of the most conservative among the 37 states that have approved medical marijuana, including Mississippi, which signed a bill into law earlier this year.

The proposal specifies the illnesses that could be treated, including cancer, multiple sclerosis, glaucoma, sickle cell anemia and autism. And the marijuana could be obtained only through specially chosen pharmacies.

Smoking the drug would remain illegal in South Carolina. Instead, patients would have to use oils, salves, patches or vaporizers. Doctors would have to meet patients in person and patients could only get a two-week supply at one time.