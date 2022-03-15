COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — In some years it has taken the South Carolina House a few days to debate its budget plan; this year it took just one day.

The House passed its $14 billion spending plan Tuesday 107-8, thanks in part to a tax revenue surplus and federal relief that gave lawmakers extra money to work with.

“We proved Biggie Smalls wrong. ‘Mo’ money, no problems’ as it relates to the budget,” House Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, said on the floor.

The budget includes 3% raises for state employees and a one-time $1,500 bonus. It also raises the starting salary for teachers to $40,000.

Many state law enforcement officers and correctional officers would see pay bumps under the plan as well.

House leadership said the budget focuses on the four Rs: “Reserves, Relief, Roads and Raises.”

Debate over the spending plan lasted a day.

“We moved the budget fast because everyone had an opportunity to be heard throughout the entire process,” Smith said. “The way our Ways and Means Committee works is by open doors and collaboration, and that’s how this body works, too.”

The budget is now headed to the Senate where members there will spend the next few months working on their plan.