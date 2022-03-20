COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House is taking a week off after passing its version of the state’s $14 billion budget.

Speaker Jay Lucas told members last Tuesday that they had worked hard and passed enough key bills that they didn’t need to return to session until March 29.

Under Lucas, the House has traditionally taken the week leading into Easter off. But the Speaker appears to have decided to add an additional furlough week, although a second week off has not been formally announced.

The Senate will be in session next week. Senators are preparing for the budget debate and have a much longer calendar of bills to consider.