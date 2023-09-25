COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A South Carolina inmate is facing charges after officials said he held a corrections officer hostage and “forced her to have sex” on Wednesday.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Timothy Darren Sherard, 23, of Columbia, was charged with taking a hostage, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Sherard, while an inmate at the McCormick Correctional Institution, used physical force to hold a correctional officer against her will in a bathroom in the education building, arrest warrants said.

Sherard then used a sharp object to threaten physical violence and threatened to kill her before sexually assaulting her.

The arrest warrants also said the corrections officer had marks on her neck consistent with strangulation.