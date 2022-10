UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An inmate who escaped in Union County in September was recaptured on Saturday.

David Paul Strickland, 44, escaped on Sept. 30 from the Union County Detention Center in Jonesville by throwing a blanket over a razor wire fence.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, he was arrested without incident after authorities got a tip that he was hiding in an abandoned home near the Monarch Community. He was taken back to the Union County Detention Center.