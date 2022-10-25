CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who escaped from jail late Monday night.

Joshua Lee Shoemaker, 25, escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center sometime between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., deputies said.

He had been in jail since August when he was arrested and charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm, and assault and battery. He also had an additional charge from Gaffney for grand larceny, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Shoemaker appeared to escape through an emergency exit door before using a blanket to cover the razor wire on the top of the fence and climb over it. He apparently cut himself on the wire, leaving a trail of blood “before he possibly got into a vehicle and fled the area.”

Shoemaker’s last known address was in York County. He is about 5-foot-11 and 155 pounds.

Joshua Lee Shoemaker (Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement. Those who want to remain anonymous can place a tip through Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.