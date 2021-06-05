South Carolina inmate seeks to halt execution scheduled for June 18

FILE – This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state’s electric chair in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina House members may soon debate whether to restart the state’s stalled death penalty with the electric chair and whether to add a firing squad to the execution methods. The state’s House Judiciary Committee approved a bill Tuesday, April 27, 2021, that would let condemned inmates choose death by being shot in the heart by several sharpshooters. (Kinard Lisbon/South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An inmate scheduled to be the first put to death under South Carolina’s recently revamped capital-punishment law has filed a last-minute request seeking to halt his execution in the electric chair.

Attorneys for Brad Sigmon argued in papers filed Thursday that the state hasn’t exhausted all methods to procure lethal-injection drugs. They want a judge to put a stop to his June 18 execution. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week.

South Carolina says it can’t get lethal-injection drugs, and a new law would force inmates to choose either the electric chair or a firing squad, in the event lethal injection drugs aren’t available.