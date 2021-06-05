South Carolina inmate seeks to halt execution scheduled for June 18

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An inmate scheduled to be the first put to death under South Carolina’s recently revamped capital-punishment law has filed a last-minute request seeking to halt his execution in the electric chair.
Attorneys for Brad Sigmon argued in papers filed Thursday that the state hasn’t exhausted all methods to procure lethal-injection drugs. They want a judge to put a stop to his June 18 execution. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week.
South Carolina says it can’t get lethal-injection drugs, and a new law would force inmates to choose either the electric chair or a firing squad, in the event lethal injection drugs aren’t available.