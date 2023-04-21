CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 37-year-old South Carolina man has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison on a money-laundering charge for his role in a scheme to extort and defraud military members operating out of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Dexter Lawrence was already serving a 22-year state sentence for armed robbery and carjacking when he smuggled smartphones into a corrections facility and used the internet to join dating websites, according to evidence presented this week in U.S. District Court.

Lawrence then posed a young woman to target young men who were in the military, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Lawrence would solicit nude photographs and once the photographs were received, Lawrence and others then posed as the father of the young woman, claiming that the young woman was underage and that the military member was in possession of child pornography,” officials said. “Lawrence and others then threatened to have the military members arrested or dishonorably discharged unless they paid money.”

Officials said service members transferred more than $60,000 to Lawrence through his co-conspirators between March 2016 and May 2017.

United States District Judge Bruce H. Hendricks sentenced Lawrence to five years and 10 months in prison and three years of court-ordered supervision after his release from prison. The sentence will begin after he serves the remainder of his original state prison sentence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“Contraband cell phones enable inmates to continue their criminal activity behind bars,” U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs said. “In this case, the defendant used them to prey on victims who have bravely served our nation. Our office is committing to working with SCDC and our law enforcement partners to address the threats posed by smartphones in our prisons.”