South Carolina is 19th most patriotic state, study says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is the 19th most patriotic state, according to a new study by WalletHub.

The study determined the rankings by comparing states by 13 key indicators including a state’s military enlistees, veterans, AmeriCorps volunteers, and those who voted in the 2020 presidential election per capita, according to WalletHub.

South Carolina ranked 19th with a total score of 42.76. The state ranked third in number of military enlistees per capita. North Carolina ranked 25th with a total score of 40.56.

The study found that red states are generally more patriotic than blue states, but by a very slim margin. States were determined to be red or blue based on how they voted in the 2020 election.

The top five most-patriotic states were Montana, Alaska, Maryland, Vermont, and New Hampshire. The least-patriotic states were New York, Florida, Connecticut, Michigan, and California, according to the study.

Full ranking

Rank State Total Score Military Enlistees Civic Engagement 1 Montana 61.91 22 1 2 Alaska 56.64 1 19 3 Maryland 56.12 24 5 4 Vermont 55.29 42 2 5 New Hampshire 53.55 32 4 6 North Dakota 53.28 20 8 7 Wyoming 53.01 8 11 8 Minnesota 51.42 47 3 9 Oregon 50.07 34 6 10 Virginia 49.61 3 22 11 Utah 47.81 38 9 12 Idaho 46.79 16 12 13 Wisconsin 46.57 43 7 14 Washington 46.25 9 16 15 Arizona 44.22 17 18 16 Iowa 44.09 41 10 17 Kentucky 43.47 21 17 18 Missouri 43.33 26 15 19 South Carolina 42.76 4 34 20 Colorado 41.53 11 25 21 Delaware 41.49 25 20 22 Maine 41.19 35 13 23 Hawaii 40.79 2 47 24 Ohio 40.72 33 14 25 North Carolina 40.56 6 33 26 Nevada 40.11 18 28 27 Nebraska 38.83 27 24 28 New Mexico 36.95 13 31 29 Georgia 36.05 5 46 30 Tennessee 35.75 30 30 31 Kansas 35.50 14 40 32 Oklahoma 35.42 7 42 33 Indiana 35.22 37 26 34 Alabama 34.96 12 41 35 Pennsylvania 34.67 44 21 36 South Dakota 34.03 23 35 37 Louisiana 33.43 28 32 38 Rhode Island 33.19 40 27 39 Massachusetts 31.49 50 23 40 Mississippi 30.67 15 48 41 Texas 29.96 9 49 42 West Virginia 29.82 36 38 43 Arkansas 29.76 29 43 44 New Jersey 29.63 48 29 45 Illinois 28.53 39 36 46 California 27.75 31 44 47 Michigan 26.81 45 39 48 Connecticut 26.68 46 37 49 Florida 23.17 19 50 50 New York 21.64 49 45 Source: WalletHub

Find the full methodology by visiting the study on WalletHub.