South Carolina is 19th most patriotic state, study says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is the 19th most patriotic state, according to a new study by WalletHub.
The study determined the rankings by comparing states by 13 key indicators including a state’s military enlistees, veterans, AmeriCorps volunteers, and those who voted in the 2020 presidential election per capita, according to WalletHub.
South Carolina ranked 19th with a total score of 42.76. The state ranked third in number of military enlistees per capita. North Carolina ranked 25th with a total score of 40.56.
The study found that red states are generally more patriotic than blue states, but by a very slim margin. States were determined to be red or blue based on how they voted in the 2020 election.
The top five most-patriotic states were Montana, Alaska, Maryland, Vermont, and New Hampshire. The least-patriotic states were New York, Florida, Connecticut, Michigan, and California, according to the study.
Full ranking
|Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Military Enlistees
|Civic Engagement
|1
|Montana
|61.91
|22
|1
|2
|Alaska
|56.64
|1
|19
|3
|Maryland
|56.12
|24
|5
|4
|Vermont
|55.29
|42
|2
|5
|New Hampshire
|53.55
|32
|4
|6
|North Dakota
|53.28
|20
|8
|7
|Wyoming
|53.01
|8
|11
|8
|Minnesota
|51.42
|47
|3
|9
|Oregon
|50.07
|34
|6
|10
|Virginia
|49.61
|3
|22
|11
|Utah
|47.81
|38
|9
|12
|Idaho
|46.79
|16
|12
|13
|Wisconsin
|46.57
|43
|7
|14
|Washington
|46.25
|9
|16
|15
|Arizona
|44.22
|17
|18
|16
|Iowa
|44.09
|41
|10
|17
|Kentucky
|43.47
|21
|17
|18
|Missouri
|43.33
|26
|15
|19
|South Carolina
|42.76
|4
|34
|20
|Colorado
|41.53
|11
|25
|21
|Delaware
|41.49
|25
|20
|22
|Maine
|41.19
|35
|13
|23
|Hawaii
|40.79
|2
|47
|24
|Ohio
|40.72
|33
|14
|25
|North Carolina
|40.56
|6
|33
|26
|Nevada
|40.11
|18
|28
|27
|Nebraska
|38.83
|27
|24
|28
|New Mexico
|36.95
|13
|31
|29
|Georgia
|36.05
|5
|46
|30
|Tennessee
|35.75
|30
|30
|31
|Kansas
|35.50
|14
|40
|32
|Oklahoma
|35.42
|7
|42
|33
|Indiana
|35.22
|37
|26
|34
|Alabama
|34.96
|12
|41
|35
|Pennsylvania
|34.67
|44
|21
|36
|South Dakota
|34.03
|23
|35
|37
|Louisiana
|33.43
|28
|32
|38
|Rhode Island
|33.19
|40
|27
|39
|Massachusetts
|31.49
|50
|23
|40
|Mississippi
|30.67
|15
|48
|41
|Texas
|29.96
|9
|49
|42
|West Virginia
|29.82
|36
|38
|43
|Arkansas
|29.76
|29
|43
|44
|New Jersey
|29.63
|48
|29
|45
|Illinois
|28.53
|39
|36
|46
|California
|27.75
|31
|44
|47
|Michigan
|26.81
|45
|39
|48
|Connecticut
|26.68
|46
|37
|49
|Florida
|23.17
|19
|50
|50
|New York
|21.64
|49
|45
Find the full methodology by visiting the study on WalletHub.