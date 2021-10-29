South Carolina joins lawsuit against Biden administration over vaccine mandate for federal contractors

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccine clinic in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

ATLANTA (WSAV) – South Carolina has joined a lawsuit by Georgia against the Biden administration over a vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

President Joe Biden in September introduced a sweeping plan to require businesses with 100 or more employees to prove they are vaccinated against COVID or produce a negative test weekly.

But Georgia’s lawsuit — backed by Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia — takes aim at an order requiring federal contractors to be vaccinated by Dec. 8 (unless they have a religious or medical exemption).

Gov. Brian Kemp called the move “an unlawful and unconstitutional overreach.”

“Just as we believe in protecting the physical health and well-being of our fellow Georgians, we are equally dedicated to protecting them from the unlawful actions of the federal government,” stated Attorney General Chris Carr.

We cannot and will not allow this unconstitutional federal government overreach to go unchallenged. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 29, 2021

The state will charge Biden and other federal defendants with violating the Tenth Amendment and the Spending Clause of the U.S. Constitution, among other arguments.

Georgia Democrats were quick to fire back, calling the lawsuit “nothing more than a dangerous political stunt.”

“The vast majority of Americans support President Biden’s actions to protect our communities’ health against the spread of coronavirus, and Georgia’s recent rise in vaccinations prove that it is working,” continued Rhyna Lake, spokeswoman for the Democratic Party of Georgia.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced similar litigation against the mandate for federal contractors. The GOP governor is seeking an immediate injunction to the rule.

“This is not about whether vaccines are a good idea,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement. “I’m fully vaccinated and I encourage anyone who can to get it. But the way the Biden administration went about this is unconstitutional and I’m sworn to uphold the Constitution. No one designated President Biden as King Joseph the First.”