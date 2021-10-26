South Carolina joins Ohio, 10 other states in lawsuit over federally funded abortions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined Ohio and 10 other states in suing the Biden administration over the use of taxpayer dollars to “encourage and support abortions.”

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in the U.S. Southern District of Ohio by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The lawsuit doesn’t challenge the right to an abortion, but wants a rule change from 2019 reinstated that required family-planning clinics that receive federal funding to be “financially independent” of abortion clinics. It also doesn’t allow them to refer patients for abortions, according to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

“The Department of Health and and Human Services knows it cannot legally subsidize abortion, so it’s trying to do it indirectly by putting family planning services and abortion services in the same place,” Wilson said in a news release. “While fighting to protect the lives of unborn children is important enough on its own , we’re also fighting against a federal agency that’s trying to blatantly violate federal law.”

Public funding for family planning clinics, also known as Title X clinics, came from the Family Planning Services and Population Research Act. This allowed for an increased access to contraceptives and preventative health services to low-income Americans, but prohibited the funds for use in clinics “where abortion is a method of family planning,” according to the news release.

Yost sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services back in May, along with 20 other states’ attorneys general. The purpose being to prevent the reversing of the 2019 rules. Despite this, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reversed the “program integrity requirements,” according to the news release.

Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and West Virginia also signed the letter. Not all states participate in Title X.

Read the full letter here.