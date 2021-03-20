South Carolina judge: Abortions to continue during lawsuit

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster holds up a bill banning almost all abortions in the state after he signed it into law on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. On the same day, Planned Parenthood filed a federal lawsuit to stop the measure from going into effect. The state House approved the “South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act” on a 79-35 vote Wednesday and gave it a final procedural vote Thursday before sending it to McMaster. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge wrote Friday that a lawsuit challenging a new South Carolina ban on most abortions is “likely to succeed.”

The judge overseeing a legal challenge to the suit also ordered that abortions may continue for the duration of the lawsuit.

Planned Parenthood sued just as the law was enacted.

It requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for a fetal heartbeat.

Cardiac activity can typically be detected about six weeks after conception.

If so, the abortion can only be performed if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest, or the mother’s life is in danger.

Similar bans are held up in courts around the country.