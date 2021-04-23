South Carolina juvenile prisons under scrutiny by lawmakers again

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s beleaguered juvenile prisons are once again under scrutiny by lawmakers after a scathing government audit this month found deep-rooted problems, including an uptick in violence.

Lawmakers now want state Attorney General Alan Wilson to investigate whether any improper or criminal conduct has occurred at the agency. The recent legislative report is aimed at tracking any improvements made by the agency following an earlier audit in 2017.

Auditors instead found that youths weren’t getting timely and adequate medical care and the agency was failing to maintain adequate security staffing.

The report found that incidents at youth prisons have more than doubled since the last audit five years ago.