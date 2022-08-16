SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — With the ground cracked and plants dried up, Lake Edwin Johnson looks like a desert.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the lake was accidentally drained last week, killing all of its fish.

Gradually draining lakes isn’t uncommon, but SCDNR spokesman Greg Lucas officials still aren’t sure what happened to Lake Edwin Johnson, which had been scheduled for a drawdown.

Officials said the lake level was already down 10 feet and that there were plans to do some repairs and restock it by 2024. However, that plan was interrupted.

“The lake drained all the way, and, of course, all the fish that were in Lake Edwin Johnson were killed, and that was very unfortunate,” Lucas said.

The SCDNR is still trying to determine what happened.

“Could’ve been somebody turning the wrong valve, or it could be the water structure misfiring, or something went wrong,” Lucas said. “We don’t really know. There’s no way of telling.”

As far as what they’re going to do with the dead fish, officials said there are a few options.

“Could be a landfill, if a landfill is able to handle animal waste,” Lucas said. “Could be somewhere on the property where they could take them and bury them where nobody would be around. I know sometimes people will leave things out for buzzards at a safe distance from everybody else.”

The SCDNR said although officials don’t know how it happened, it’s important that it doesn’t happen again.

“It’s really one of those things that’s not anybody’s fault, it just happened,” Lucas said. “But I’m sure going forward we’ll be a lot more careful with that.”

Until the lake reopens in 2024, the SCDNR said people can fish on Lake Craig, Jonesville Reservoir and Lake John D Long.