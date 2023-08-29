The South Carolina state flag waving along with the national flag of the United States of America.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s state law against price gouging is now in effect after Gov. Henry McMaster declared a State of Emergency Tuesday afternoon.

“With the possibility that Hurricane Idalia could hit South Carolina after making landfall in Florida, we all need to be prepared, Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a news release. “We can expect normal price increases, and those are not considered price gouging under our law. But we may see businesses and individuals looking to unfairly take advantage of the situation through price gouging of food, gasoline, lodging, and other commodities as defined by the statute. By our law, that’s a criminal violation and an unfair trade practice.”

The price gouging law is a general prohibition of unconscionable prices during times of disaster, the release said. It is in effect until the state of emergency expires or is terminated.

Price gougers can be charged for excessive pricing, a misdemeanor offense punishable by a $1,000 fine and or 30 days in jail.

Normal fluctuations in price are to be expected and are not price gouging, but if you feel like you are the victim of price gouging there are certain steps you can take to help our office investigate and the public is asked to do the following: Note the time, place, address, and name of the gas station or business, note the price you paid, note any prices nearby, get the same information on those stations or businesses, take pictures that identify the business, along with the price, and provide your name and contact information.

The Attorney General’s Office will need that information to conduct a thorough investigation. Please email any examples and documentation to pricegouging@scag.gov. Information can also be provided at www.scag.gov.

Anyone who does not have access to email or the website can call 803-737-3953 and leave a message if you have witnessed a likely violation. Please include the details we need to be able to investigate.