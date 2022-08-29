(WSPA) — Two law firms have announced that they are taking legal action against a Greenville-based cheerleading and dance school whose owner died by suicide amid accusations of years of sexual misconduct.

Attorneys with the Columbia-based Strom Law Firm revealed that they are “representing multiple victims” in legal action against Rockstar Cheer for “incidents that go back 20 years with countless potential victims.”

Scott Foster, the founder of Rockstar Cheer, died by suicide on Aug. 22, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Strom Law said he had been the “subject of a multi-jurisdictional investigation being led by the Department of Homeland Security into allegations of sexual misconduct.”

The legal action will also include the cheerleading company Varsity Spirit.

Strom Law Firm said its attorneys will also push to reform the U.S. All Star Federation, a system that they allege “left [victims] and countless others in harm’s way.”

McGrath Law Firm, based in Mount Pleasant, also announced a multiparty legal action against Rockstar Cheer that includes “claims of underage drinking and sexual misconduct.”

In a news release, the law firm said it has handled cases against the cheerleading school in the past and that “there is a history of [Foster’s] behavior with underage children.”

Rockstar Cheer has several locations throughout the southeast, as well as in Arizona, Ohio and Rhode Island.