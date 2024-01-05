MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Proposed legislation would give state leaders in South Carolina more oversight when it comes to school boards.

Republican State Rep. Joe Bustos pre-filed a bill that he said would require a team from either the state Department of Education or the Inspector General to inspect school boards every two years to ensure that they are in compliance with state laws and district policies.

“I retired from the Army, and we always had Inspector General inspections to make sure that we were complying with Army regulations and law,” Bustos said. “So I felt the same should apply to the school boards here.”

While the inspections would cover a range of policies, there would be a strong focus on safety.

Patrick Martin, director of the Safe Schools Project and a teacher in Charleston County, hit on the importance of keeping school safety top of mind.

“I think the issues of school safety are constantly evolving,” Martin said. “If you asked someone 10 years ago what they thought about vaping, then they wouldn’t have any question about it because they wouldn’t know what it was. So, as things arise, it’s not a static issue. It’s continually evolving.”

The first step outlined in the bill is for the state to conduct an assessment of each district’s policies and procedures for maintaining safe schools. According to the bill, onsite inspections would come later in the process, followed by a report on both the audit and inspections which would be presented to state lawmakers.

“When the Charleston school board had their few mistakes there early on when they were impaneled, if they had a checklist, if they had an inspection, and this isn’t just a ‘gotcha.’ This is an educational process for them,” Bustos said.

The bill was referred to the Committee on Education and Public Works.