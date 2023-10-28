MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Vice President Mike Pence announced Saturday that he was suspending his 2024 campaign for the White House, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, another 2024 Republican presidential hopeful, reacted to the announcement.

“The Vice President has been a prayer partner, a friend, and a man of integrity and deep conviction,” Scott said. “The Republican Party is stronger today because of Mike’s leadership. I have no doubt Mike and Karen will continue to serve this nation and honor the Lord in all they do.”