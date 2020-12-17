South Carolina lawmaker wants state treasury office to say ‘Black Lives Matter’ when answering phones

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina lawmaker wants all employees of the Office of the State Treasurer say “Black Lives Matter” when answering the phones.

The bill filed Wednesday by Representative Chris Hart (D-SC) wants the resolution to take effect until the “Treasurer acknowledges the inappropriateness of the comments he made on Facebook in June 2020 during the Black Lives Matter protest regarding being a second-class citizen.”

CBS affiliate WLTX in Columbia reported about Treasurer Curtis Loftis’ post in which he said he was tired of “looters, curfews, lockdowns, and weaponized pandemics.” He also said he was tired of being a second-class citizen to people “screaming mindless chants.”

Loftis later deleted the post.

Hart is a representative for District 73 in Richland County.