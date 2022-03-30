COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) –South Carolina lawmakers voted Wednesday afternoon to give a second reading to a bill that would require businesses selling certain alcohol-infused products to have a physical location and a beverage license.

The state House voted 66-35 to give H.4998 a second reading.

The bill’s main sponsor, Republican Rep. Micah Caskey of Lexington, said the bill would make the state’s alcohol laws consistent.

“The Department of Revenue and SLED have taken the position our current alcohol laws only apply to beverages,” Caskey said. “With these food products, we’re making sure those same rules will apply to them.”

The bill would require businesses to have brick-and-mortar locations and a beverage license to sell alcohol-infused products with more than 0.5% of alcohol by volume. This would apply to products like popsicles or ice cream.

“You shouldn’t be able to get an advantage by selling your alcohol in a different form,” Caskey said.

Woody Norris, founder of Booze Pops, said this potential change would put his business in jeopardy. Booze Pops sells liquor-infused popsicles from food trucks across the state.

“We want to be regulated, but we don’t want to be legislated out of business, and that is what’s happening,” Norris said.

Norris said his company follows all of the local, state and federal laws that are currently on the books. He said he has no plans to open a traditional store and would have to shut down if the bill becomes law.

The bill is expected to get third reading on Thursday and be sent to the Senate.