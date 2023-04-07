COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina lawmakers took a step Thursday toward improving boater safety in the state.

The bill approved by a House Judiciary subcommittee would require the next generation of boaters in South Carolina to complete a state-approved safety course before operating motorized boats. The Senate unanimously passed the legislation in mid-February.

The bill would require anyone born on or after July 1, 2007, to complete a boating safety course. Anyone born before then would be exempt from the course. The 2007 year requirement is fixed, so as more time passes, more and more boaters on the waterways would have to be licensed.

Advocates said the legislation would help cut down on crashes and fatalities on South Carolina waterways.

Randall Martin’s 11-year-old son, Drew, was killed by an impaired boater on Lake Murray in July 1997. In 1999, state lawmakers passed Drew’s Law, which made the penalties for boating under the influence match those for DUI.

Martin spoke to the House Judiciary subcommittee on Thursday, urging lawmakers to pass the boating-safety education bill.

“Not very often do you have the opportunity to pass legislation that will in fact save lives,” he said.

The legislation has now been sent to the full House Judiciary Committee.