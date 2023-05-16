COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina legislators are expected to return to Columbia on Tuesday to reconvene for an extra session called by Gov. Henry McMaster.

On the agenda is a slew of legislation dealing with enhanced penalties for illegal gun possession, bond reform and abortion.

The regular legislative session ended on Thursday, and while McMaster said the General Assembly made progress on expanding school choice, restructuring the Department of Health and Environmental Control and approving an incentive program that will bring new jobs to the state, McMaster said lawmakers still have unfinished business.

“The General Assembly did not close the revolving door for criminals,” he said last week. “It remains wide open. They have not passed bond reform, and they have not enhanced the criminal penalties for illegal-gun possession.”

McMastter urged lawmakers to complete the state budget when they return for the special session this week and to pass abortion legislation like the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act.

Abortion restrictions have been a hot button at the Statehouse since the overturning of Roe V. Wade last year, which threw the decision back to states. Even some South Carolina Republicans have blocked bills that include a near-total ban.

McMaster is the first governor since Jim Hodges to reconvene the General Assembly for a special session.