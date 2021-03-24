South Carolina lawmakers concerned about gun violence in wake of recent mass shootings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — State lawmakers are concerned about gun violence in South Carolina in the wake of recent mass shootings.

“It seems to be getting worse,” said Senator Kent Williams.

He said the recent mass shootings in Atlanta, Georgia and Boulder, Colorado should be a wake-up call and said passing the Open Carry bill in South Carolina could do more harm than good.

“Going to Open Carry, I think that, you know, is a pretty big leap with everything going on,” Williams explained.

Mass shootings are defined as four or more people being shot or injured in one incident.

In South Carolina, mass shootings are on an upward trend. USA Today reports 22 mass shootings across the state in 2020. It’s a tragedy that Elizabeth Bowens knows all too well.

“I lost my only son to gun violence and now since then I’m helping other mothers who’s losing their children,” Bowens said.

Bowens is the president of SC Mothers Against Violence whose nephew was also shot and killed.

“And the cry is to get the message across to the house of representatives and senators,” Bowens said.

It’s a cry for help that Senator Stephen Goldfinch said nothing can be done about right now.

“Tinkering with the peripheries is going to do nothing. It will do nothing to stop gun violence. It will do nothing to stop killings,” Goldfinch explained.

Goldfinch said passing the Open Carry bill won’t harm or help gun violence across the state, and added eliminating gun violence would be difficult.

“Immediate action on a mental health crisis in America is not an easy fix. You can certainly try to take away everybody’s right to a gun including those who lawfully have them but that would be foolish,” Goldfinch said.

Both legislators and those directly impacted agree mental health is the cause behind the violent trigger.