COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — A panel of South Carolina lawmakers listened to supporters and critics of a bill Tuesday afternoon that would ban so-called free speech zones on public college campuses.

The legislation would prohibit schools from establishing designated locations for demonstrations and instead allow all outdoor areas of state college campuses to be considered public forums.

Under the measure, school officials would still be able to maintain and enforce certain rules for demonstrations.

Josh Malkin with the ACLU of South Carolina said his group supports the legislation.

“There are constitutional policies that should transcend political ideology,” Malkin said. “The right to disagree is fundamentally American.”

A handful of college students spoke to the House Education and Public Works subcommittee in support of the legislation.

“It really shouldn’t matter what political organization you’re a part of or what side of the aisle that organization supports,” said Taylor Rogers, president of Turning Point USA at Clemson University. “All should have the right to free speech.”

Critics said they support the intent of the legislation but that lawmakers need to make sure it’s tailored toward students and student groups and not so much outside organizations.

Miles Coleman, a partner at the Nelson Mullins law firm, expressed concerns about unintended consequences.

“The act would blur the distinction between student speech and the public,” Coleman said. “It does so by transforming the campus as a traditional public forum.”

Coleman told lawmakers he works closely with Clemson University on First Amendment matters.

The subcommittee did not take any action on the bill and plans to look at possible changes before advancing it to the full committee.