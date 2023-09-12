COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A panel of state lawmakers is considering changes to the

the current landscape of high school athletics in South Carolina.

A newly formed ad-hoc committee is looking over a series of bills aimed at addressing some of the concerns about high school sports. Some of the bills are focused on fair play.

The commissioner of the South Carolina High School League spoke to the committee on Monday. The organization, governed by its 200-plus member schools, oversees interscholastic athletic programs for high schools in the state.

The commissioner, Dr. Jerome Singleton, said one of the challenges is a lack of competitive balance. Singleton told lawmakers that nontraditional schools, including private and charter instructions, have dominated state championships across various sports in the lower classification levels.

Singleton said a proviso included in this year’s state budget prevents the league from doing anything to address this right now.

“That kind of puts us a little in a bind because to be able to create the level playing field,

we have to have the authority to address them as we see fit,” he said.

The proviso, “guarantees that private or charter schools are afforded the same rights and privileges that are enjoyed by all other members of the association, body, or entity.”

Republican Rep. Shannon Erickson of Beaufort, the committee’s chair, doesn’t think the provision

prevents the league from addressing this issue.

Some lawmakers have suggested overhauling the existing system entirely, while some favor classification changes for schools based on their on-field success.

Erickson emphasized that the goal is to ensure fairness for all students. She said lawmakers have a multitude of bills to choose from, but the overarching objective remains to provide students with an equal opportunity to participate in sports.

According to Erickson, they hope to have recommendations or possibly a bill by the time the legislative session begins in January.