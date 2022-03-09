COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — While South Carolina lawmakers are poised to pass some form of income tax cuts later this year, they’re also looking at possible changes to the state’s Homestead Exemption program.

Rep. Wendy Brawley, D-Richland, filed a bill that would increase the homestead property tax exemption for the owner-occupied property of individuals who are 65 or older, totally and permanently disabled or legally blind.

Currently, the state offers an exemption on taxes up to the first $50,000 of the fair market value of the home. Brawley’s bill would increase that exemption to $75,000.

“The exemption has not been increased in South Carolina to my understanding since 2008,” she said. “As you can imagine, property taxes have increased, but the amount of that exemption has remained pretty much stagnant.”

A fiscal impact statement shows the shift would lead to a $58,275,000 reimbursement from the state to local governments. Brawley said lawmakers should take advantage of the state’s surplus and help out seniors.

“Their incomes are stagnant because they are on fixed incomes, and those incomes have not met the increases in medication costs and increased property tax bills,” she said.

A House Ways and Means subcommittee discussed the bill Wednesday morning, hearing testimony from supporters of the idea. One woman told lawmakers the change would provide some much-needed relief.

“Just because I have gotten older and my income is now a little less, I should be able to live the lifestyle I was living prior to because I worked hard for that,” she said,

The panel did not take any action on the legislation.