South Carolina lawmakers to take up 2 income-tax-cut proposals

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – It’s likely that some South Carolinians will pay less in state income taxes next year.

The South Carolina House and Senate are likely to debate income tax-cut proposals in the coming weeks. The proposals are different, but both plans have the backing of Republican lawmakers.

Last week, Gov. Henry McMaster and members of the House Republican Caucus said they were working toward a bigger cut than what had been proposed before. They said they want to use about $600 million to cut income taxes for most South Carolinians next year.

“A tax cut has the impact of a pay raise,” House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, said. The more money in the pockets of our people is a catalyst for more economic growth in South Carolina.”

The proposal would immediately cut the highest income-tax bracket in South Carolina from 7% to 6.5%. House members said their plan would eventually decrease the highest rate to 6%. The state’s other tax brackets would see decreases as well.

Right now, South Carolina’s highest income tax rate is higher than those in Georgia and North Carolina. But the state’s effective tax rate, what people actually pay in taxes after deductions and exemptions, is lower than the other states.

“South Carolina is going to have one of the lowest effective tax rates,” House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, said. “In the state right now, we are at 3.1% which is 10th-lowest in the nation, and we’re just going to take a further step.”

Last week, Senate Finance Chairman Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, introduced an income-tax-cut bill that would decrease the highest rate from 7% to 5.7% right away. Doing so would cost about $900 million, he said.

The legislation also has the backing of some Senate Democrats.

“It would reduce manufacturing property taxes by 33% putting us in line with other states in the Southeast,” Peeler said on the Senate floor. “Also, we are giving an additional $1 billion back to working South Carolinians in a one-time tax rebate.”

The proposal would cost about $2 billion in the first year. Both plans would eliminate taxes for military retirement income.