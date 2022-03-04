HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering raising teacher pay statewide.

Under the proposal, teacher salaries would be raised by $4,000 and the average starting salary would start at $40,000. Teachers would also see an additional $25 to their annual teacher supplies fund, which would raise it to $300.

Ways and Means Committee chairman Rep. Murrell Smith (R-Sumter) said there are more teachers leaving the profession. This proposal is a start to making a commitment to the profession and showing teachers the state values their service.

Smith said this would be largest boost in teacher salaries in the state of South Carolina.

“We’re going to continue to raise salaries if South Carolina has the financial ability to do, we have to improve our educational system,” Smith said. “We can’t improve our educational system without teachers because they are the ones who are on the frontlines of educating our children.”

President of the South Carolina Education Association Sherry East said they are excited to see a pay raise, but she is concerned that teachers will still not want to return because of classroom environments.

“I think, yes throwing money at teachers is going to help to attract and retain some teachers, but it’s almost too little too late at this point. Because those folks are already gone, I think if you really want to find out what’s going on and the quickest way you could fix is ask the people that left and say what would it take to bring you back,” East said.

East said there are currently 1,100 teacher vacancies and the number continues to grow.

“Until we pay our teachers better, until we reduce our classes, until we can provide a safe environment around behavioral issues and some support and emotional support, you’re going to continue to see this drain on the teaching workforce, not just in South Carolina, but everywhere,” East said. “It’s not an attractive profession for a lot of people.”

Law enforcement and bus drivers will also receive a raise under this proposal.

The proposal passed in the Ways and Means Committee and is heading to the House for debate.