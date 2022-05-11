COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — The clock is ticking for some legislation at the South Carolina Statehouse.

The legislative session ends on Thursday, and both the House and Senate will be busy trying to pass bills before then.

Some bills coming down to the wire include a University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reform bill; an early voting and elections reform bill; and a bill that creates a program that allows public funds to cover tuition at private schools.

Any bill that doesn’t become law will need to go through the legislative process again next year.

The Senate voted to pass a Sine Die resolution. It lays out why the Senate could come back to Columbia during the summer.

The measure, now headed to the House, includes the budget, the governor’s vetoes and abortion-related bills. If it isn’t approved by Thursday, the governor can call lawmakers back for a special session.