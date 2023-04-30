MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s loggerhead sea turtle nesting season begins on Monday, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The loggerhead sea turtles lay eggs between May and October, according to the SCDNR.

Loggerheads will come ashore and lay about 120 eggs, the SCDNR said. After 60 days, the hatchlings emerge from the nest overnight and crawl to the ocean.

Sea turtles can be disoriented by artificial light, so oceanfront residents are reminded to not leave lights on at night. Artificial light can lead the turtles away from the ocean and could lead to death.

Loggerhead sea turtles are protected under the Endangered Species Act and anyone who causes harm or disturbs a nest can be subject to federal and state penalties, according to the SCDNR.