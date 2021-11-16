South Carolina lottery to refund some Pick 3, Pick 4 tickets sold on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Ticket sales for the Pick 3 and Pick 4 lottery games in South Carolina have resumed after being suspended because some tickets sold after Monday’s midday drawings defaulted to Nov. 22 instead of Monday evening, the lottery said.

Any player with a non-winning ticket purchased after the 12:59 p.m. midday draw on Monday for the Nov. 22 midday draw should contact the South Carolina Education lottery for a full refund. Players should mail the original Pick 3 or Pick 4 ticket(s) along with their name and address to: S.C. Education Lottery; Attn: Pick 3/Pick 4 Refund; P.O. Box 11039; Columbia, SC 29211-1039

The lottery evening Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawings on Monday were held as planned, and retailers are able to cash winning tickets for those games. No other games were affected.

Pick 3 and Pick 4 tickets sold today for the Nov. 22 midday draw will be valid for that drawing, and claims will be honored after that drawing is held.

The Lottery will refund the purchase price for each returned ticket and reimburse players for postage up to the amount of first-class USPS postage for the ticket(s) submitted to the lottery. Because the reimbursements will require manual processing, the lottery said players need to mail in all tickets to avoid wait time at the claims center.

Requests for refunds must be postmarked no later than Feb. 14 to obtain a refund.