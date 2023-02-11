GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Greenville man gave his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner missed the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket purchased at the GT Express Mart located on Easley Bridge Road.

Paying an extra dollar for a PowerPlay tripled the winner’s $50,000 win to $150,000. The man described the win as ‘exhilarating,’ according to the lottery.

“I hit enough to make someone happy,” the winner said. His donation was made to a charity located in the Upstate.

GT Express Mart received a commission of $1,500 for selling the winning ticket.