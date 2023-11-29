GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — One family’s tragedy has turned into another family’s miracle.

Neil Patel went into cardiac arrest in March 2021 while he was driving and died in a crash. At the time, Joe Robl was in desperate need of a new pair of lungs.

About two days later, it was Patel’s donation that saved his life. He recently met Patel’s family for the first time.

“I definitely don’t take life for granted,” Robl said. “I wanted to give my wife a little more than a sick old man. Neil’s gift has given me an opportunity to be a better husband.”

Organ recipients like Robl said it’s something you never think about until it’s all you think about. Telling others about how it’s changed their lives is what they hope will help change even more.

“He lives on through Joe, through [the] gift he gave,” said Nihar Patel, Neil’s brother. “He’s not here physically every day, but when we talk to Joe, it’s a day of talking to Neil, so his legacy lives on that way.”

The Patel family put the finishing touches on a floragraph that will be showcased on the Donate Life float at the Rose Parade in California,

“I started telling people I’m gonna be in the Rose Bowl parade because of Neil,” Robl said.

To the Patel family, Neil was funny, giving, and kind. He was a star basketball player, known by the nickname ‘Chief’ on the court. He also was an advocate for the homeless, even welcoming others into his space when they needed it.

“I carried a little bit of survivor’s guilt with me for a long time,” Robl said. “After talking to Gira [Neil’s mother] for a little bit, it’s going away because I can be there for her.”