South Carolina man accused of assaulting woman, setting her on fire

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man faces charges after he reportedly assaulted a woman and set her on fire earlier this month.

According to a news release, a Special Victims Unit investigator was notified on Dec. 16 that a woman was the victim of a domestic violence and arson incident on Dec. 6.

The woman was reportedly assaulted with a liquor bottle by Larry Dean Brown, of Spartanburg, and then had gasoline poured on her and was set on fire.

According to the release, the woman was able to jump into a bathtub to put out the fire and then drove herself to an area hospital for treatment.

“Because of the severity of her injuries, the victim wasn’t able to provide emergency room personnel any specific details about the incident as they initially treated her and then transferred her to the Augusta Burn Center,” according to the release. “Our investigator was able to talk to the victim over the phone and also enlisted the aid of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office to take a detailed statement from the victim and also photograph her injuries.”

Sheriff’s Office officials said based on the information gathered during the investigation, the investigator conducted a search warrant at the home where the incident took place on Dec. 17 and collected evidence that matched up with the victim’s statement.

The investigator then presented the findings to the magistrate, who issued warrants for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and first-degree arson.

Brown turned himself in to authorities on Dec. 20 and appeared before a magistrate on Dec. 21, where the magistrate deferred setting his bond to a Circuit Court judge.

The sheriff’s office said the victim is expected to survive her injuries, but reportedly has permanent scarring and has a long road to recovery.