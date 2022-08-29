CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Gaffney man was arrested Saturday after authorities said he shot and killed his neighbor during target practice.

Nicholas Skylar Lucas, 30, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and shooting under the influence, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the county detention center.

Deputies went to the 100 block of Songbird Lane to investigate a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, 42, of Gaffney, who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators discovered that Lucas lived behind Tate and that he had been shooting at targets in his backyard when one of the bullets hit Tate, who was standing at the back door inside her home.

A family member told 7News Tate was preparing dinner for her children, who were inside the house, when she was shot.

“This is something you can’t believe,” he said. “You’re in your home cooking dinner for your kids, and you expect to sit down and eat with them. And now, something happened. The kids are crying for their mom. They want their mom. But they’re not ever going to see their mom again.”

The family member said Tate had been concerned about her neighbor firing a gun near her home since June.

“This is a senseless death that could have been avoided had the gun owner been responsible and chosen a safer place to target practice,” Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said in a statement on Sunday. “It is mind blowing that a person thinks it’s alright to target practice or discharge a gun with close proximity to so many other homes in a neighborhood. Unfortunately, it’s not against the law to be stupid or our jails would be even more overcrowded. Our community needs to lift this victim’s family and her children up in prayer as they deal with this tragic loss.